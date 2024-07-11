Quincy trust wins $2 million prize in State Lottery game

The Old Glory Trust of Quincy claimed a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Trustee David Spillane represented the trust, which opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $1,300,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Brockton Smoke Shop 2 in Brockton, the store will receive a $20,000 payment for sale of the ticket.

