Quincy school worker placed on leave amid cybercrimes investigation

QUINCY, Mass. — An employee at a Quincy elementary school has been placed on leave after school officials learned the worker was under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey wrote to families over the weekend that a recently hired worker at Atherton Hough Elementary School had become the subject of a cybercrime investigation. The employee, whose name hasn’t been released, was escorted out of the building and placed on leave, Mulvey wrote to families on Friday.

A Massachusetts State Police K9 unit specializing in searching for electronic devices swept the school on Saturday. In a letter sent later that day, Mulvey told families nothing was found on school premises.

“The State Police investigation of this employee remains active, and not all of the details are currently known to the school department,” Mulvey wrote. “As more information is released to the district by the State Police, we will update the school community as soon as possible.”

According to Mulvey, the employee had passed all necessary background checks.

“There is currently no information that indicates that any staff or students were placed in danger by this employee,” Mulvey wrote. “As always, Quincy Public Schools will work diligently to ensure the safety of our students and staff while also ensuring the due process and confidentiality rights of its employees.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group