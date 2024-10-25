Quincy Police searching for missing ‘high-risk’ pregnant woman with mental health concerns

QUINCY, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is considered a “high-risk” pregnancy.

34-year-old Pierina Fernandes, who’s originally from Cape Verde, was reported missing from the Family Welcome Center shelter at the Eastern Nazarene College Quincy Campus. According to authorities, she is 32 weeks pregnant, which is considered a high risk.

She was last seen on Federal Street in Boston on October 2 at 1:35 p.m. Police say she has mental health concerns.

Fernandes is described as a 5′5″ woman with black hair and brown eyes. She primarily speaks Portuguese and English is her second language.

Her alias, according to authorities, is Karina Fernandes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

