Quincy man accused of setting raccoon on fire pleads guilty to animal cruelty

A Quincy man pleaded accused of setting raccoon on fire guilty to animal cruelty charges in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, according to the DA’s office.

Andrew Chieu, 64, was sentenced to six months in jail followed by two years’ probation after pleading guilty.

Officers responding to a report of a person attempting to set fire to a raccoon on Royal Street on December 30, 2023 were greeted by two arguing neighbors and found a live raccoon suffering from apparent burn injuries in a trap cage, police said.

The Plymouth County DA’s office says video shows the defendant stoking a fire in a can with newspapers and repeatedly placing a trapped raccoon on top of the fire.”

The raccoon suffered severe burns and succumbed to her injuries about two weeks later.

“Mr. Chieu committed a heinous crime that led to a raccoon’s tremendous suffering. Today, District Attorney Michael Morrissey and his committed and talented staff sent a large message. People who harm animals will be held accountable,” said Katrina Bergman, president of the New England Wildlife Centers.

Chieu is prohibited from possessing any animals while he’s on probation.

