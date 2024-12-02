Quincy hosts its 71st annual Christmas parade

QUINCY, Mass. — On Sunday, the Town of Quincy hosted its 71st annual Christmas parade to kick-off the Holiday season festivities.

Floats, marching bands, and costumed characters paraded Hancock Street to fill the town with jolly. Santa also paid a visit, anchoring the event before traveling back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas.

“Our City’s Christmas Parade, as well as our tree-lighting, Santa’s visit to Pageant Field and taking pictures surrounded by the holiday lights on the Hancock Adams Common have all become special tradition in our community,” shared Mayor Thomas P. Koch. “So many families mark the weekend after Thanksgiving on their calendars to celebrate this kick-off to the holiday season with their loved ones. We hope you will come out and enjoy it with us.”

Those who came were able to write letters to Santa and place them in “Santa’s Mailbox” outside of Quincy City Hall.

