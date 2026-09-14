Qualifier registration opens for 2027 Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Qualifier registration is now open for the 2027 Boston Marathon.

Athletes can submit a registration application until Friday, September 18, at 5 p.m.

The 131st Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 19.

The B.A.A. will use the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021 through 2026 races, allowing any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time to submit a registration application.

This year, the B.A.A. will add a Boston Qualifier Selection, an additional random selection component for applicants whose qualifying time was not faster than the cut-off. Approximately 1,000 qualifiers will be randomly selected for entry.

The entry fee for accepted qualifiers will be $270. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase registration insurance at the point of registration. Entry fees will only be processed once an athlete is accepted into the Boston Marathon.

Qualifying standards for the 131st Boston Marathon can be found here.

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