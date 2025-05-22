Purr joy! Animal Rescue League saves cat, her five kittens before nor’easter hits

BOSTON — A three-year-old cat and her five kittens are resting purrfectly after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday.

According to the ARL, a custodian of the Haynes Early Education Center in Roxbury had noticed the cats on the school’s property.

With word of the upcoming nor’easter, the custodian was concerned about the cats’ potential safety and contacted ARL’s Field Services Department.

The ARL quickly dispatched crews, which were able to safely acquire the cats and bring them to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center to receive proper medical attention.

The ARL said in a press release that, “Due to their young age, the family will be placed into foster care and will not be available for adoption for at least a month.”

