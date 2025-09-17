Puppies rescued by MSPCA with potentially deadly virus up for adoption

BOSTON — MSPCA Angell is stepping in to save three abandoned puppies with a potentially dangerous virus.

The less than six-month-old Golden Retriever puppies were among three recovered by Boston Animal Control (BAC) in Dorchester on August 23 who tested positive for Parvovirus.

The third puppy tested positive, but did not need to be hospitalized.

“Parvo is highly contagious and potentially deadly, so when the puppies tested positive, Boston Animal Control immediately reached out to us for help,” explained Mike Keiley, vice president of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division.

According to Keiley, Parvovirus can kill a puppy within 48 hours of it showing symptoms.

The MSPCA-Angell is reminding pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against Parvovirus.

Two of the three puppies found by Boston Animal Control will remain in its care and be adopted out through its shelter.

The third, named Big Red, will be ready for adoption after he clears parvovirus and finishes treatment for gastrointestinal parasites he also contracted before he was hospitalized.

The MSPCA-Angell expects that will be sometime in the next 10 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

