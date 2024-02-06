Public’s help sought identifying Bellingham break-in suspect

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a Bellingham home.

Police provided two photos and a video of a hooded suspect making his way through the garage of a residence.

“We need your sharp eyes and keen observation to help us crack this case,” Bellingham Police wrote in a social media post. “Your information could be crucial in bringing this individual to justice.”

Bellingham breaking and entering suspect (Bellingham Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured is asked to contact Detective Kirby at akirby@bellinghamma.org.

Police did not provide a time or place where the alleged break-in occurred or if anything was stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

