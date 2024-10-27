BOSTON — The Prudential Center hosted its 30th annual PruBoo Halloween event on Sunday.
The event welcomed families to trick-or-treat at over 30 participating restaurants and stores.
A slew of other activities such as face painting, pumpkin decorating, magic shows, and a musical performance.
All visitors were encouraged to buy a Prudential Center trick-or-treat bag for a $5 donation to Boston’s Children’s Hospital.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group