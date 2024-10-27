Local

Prudential Center hosted its 30th annual PruBoo Halloween event

By Boston 25 News Staff

PRUDENTIAL CENTER PRESENTS 30th ANNUAL FREE PRUBOO EVENT (Sam Knollmeyer)

By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Prudential Center hosted its 30th annual PruBoo Halloween event on Sunday.

The event welcomed families to trick-or-treat at over 30 participating restaurants and stores.

A slew of other activities such as face painting, pumpkin decorating, magic shows, and a musical performance.

All visitors were encouraged to buy a Prudential Center trick-or-treat bag for a $5 donation to Boston’s Children’s Hospital.

Image 1 of 14

PRUDENTIAL CENTER PRESENTS 30th ANNUAL FREE PRUBOO EVENT (Sam Knollmeyer)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read