BOSTON — The Prudential Center hosted its 30th annual PruBoo Halloween event on Sunday.

The event welcomed families to trick-or-treat at over 30 participating restaurants and stores.

A slew of other activities such as face painting, pumpkin decorating, magic shows, and a musical performance.

All visitors were encouraged to buy a Prudential Center trick-or-treat bag for a $5 donation to Boston’s Children’s Hospital.

PRUDENTIAL CENTER PRESENTS 30th ANNUAL FREE PRUBOO EVENT

