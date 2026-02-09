Providence to release new records in deadly Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI — New records related to the deadly shooting at Brown University are expected to be released today, and officials say they may include video and audio obtained through public records requests.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley acknowledged that some of the material could be harmful or retraumatizing for victims and their families, noting that portions may be redacted to avoid exposing them to “moments of graphic violence.”

He emphasized the city’s responsibility to remain transparent.

Students have only been back on campus for two weeks of the spring semester, and many are still recovering from the mid‑December shooting that killed two students, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and injured nine others.

Police identified the gunman as Claudio Neves Valente, who investigators say carefully canvassed the campus before opening fire.

Authorities also linked Valente to the killing of an MIT professor in Brookline.

He was later found dead in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

Mayor of Providence seeks review of city’s response to Brown University mass shooting

Over the weekend, Brown University held a private memorial service for Ella and Mukhammad, where friends and staff shared reflections.

“Ella and Mukhammad must be remembered. And they will be,” a speaker said.

Mary Jo Callan, a university official, urged the community to honor the victims

“Let us reflect the beauty of Ella and Mukhammad by deepening the capacity to live and work together. Reaching beyond our differences to choose a path of restoration and love,” Callan said.

City leaders delayed the release of the investigative records until after the memorial, and the documents are expected to be made public later Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group