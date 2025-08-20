Providence man arrested, charged with assault following stabbing in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — Canton Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins announced the arrest of a Providence man who is charged in connection with an early morning stabbing in Canton on Wednesday.

Oscar Ramirez, 19, is being charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

According to police, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station located at 731 Washington Street in response to reports of a customer dispute.

Initial investigations revealed that Ramirez got into a physical altercation with one of his coworkers outside their van at a gas pump.

During their confrontation, Ramirez allegedly stabbed the 29-year-old man in the stomach with scissors.

Canton Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive.

Ramirez was taken into custody without incident. He was then arraigned in Stoughton District Court and held on $2500 bail.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

