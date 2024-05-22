Protestors criticize President Biden’s handling of the war amid his campaign stop in Boston

BOSTON — Dozens of protestors marched to the Seaport Hotel from South Station with hopes of disrupting President Biden’s fundraiser Tuesday night.

“I heard the president Biden wants to come to Boston and he’s not welcome here,” said Corey Walden.

President Joe Biden’s motorcade got a less than warm welcome with booing while passing by Boston’s South Station in between two fundraising events in the city.

“He seems to be talking out of two sides of his mouth. He announces that he’s going to delay a shipment of weaponry and within a week he’s sending more weapons,” said Heather Clark of Scituate.

Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid President Biden’s visits in Boston

Dozens of protestors united in anticipation of the president’s visit to Boston criticizing his handling of the war in Gaza. But some openly disagreed with their message.

“I think they’re missing the point that what happened on October 7th is not acceptable on this planet and that Israel is defending itself,” said Haywood of Newton.

Police closed off streets and all entrances leading to the Seaport Hotel stopping protestors from getting anywhere near the President.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in the Seaport so it’s kind of exciting,” said Tori of Seaport.

The commotion surrounding the President’s visit got both positive and negative attention.

“He’s just got his hat out looking for money, and the citizens are paying for this trip,” said Jamie Parreira of Seaport.

The trip comes as President Biden is looking for support and donations with recent polls showing him trailing behind former President Donald Trump in several key states.

The President left from Boston Logan Airport around 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

