Protest planned outside Burlington ICE facility amid concerns over detainee conditions

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A protest is planned outside of the ICE facility in Burlington on Tuesday.

Demonstrators said people detained there are given minimal food and have no beds or showers.

Lawmakers from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont made a surprise visit to the facility on Oct. 16.

The visit came amid reports that detainees are being held for long periods, despite the site being a short-term processing facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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