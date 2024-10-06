Prost! Harpoon Brewery celebrated their 34th annual Octoberfest festival

BOSTON — Raise a glass! Harpoon Brewery cheerfully celebrated their 34th annual Octoberfest on Friday and Saturday.

The celebration was a beer lover’s delight, filled with chicken dancing, stein-hoisting competitions, pretzel-eating contests, and live oompah music. Plenty of individuals were also dressed for the occasion, sporting Dirndls and Lederhosen.

Plenty of food was served at the event as well, with Harpoon Brewery supporting tons of local food truck vendors from the Boston area.

The festival, of course, also featured plenty of beer.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group