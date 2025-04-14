Prosecutors plan to use Karen Read’s documentary comments in new murder trail

DEDHAM, Mass. — In a new filing in the Karen Read murder case, prosecutors say they plan to use the comments she has made in interviews against her.

Among the statements the prosecution hopes to include are those she made in the Max documentary “A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read”

Karen Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel she has no issues with the filing.

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV on January 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking. Prosecutors claim that after a night out at several bars, Read dropped O’Keefe off at a house party just after midnight. They allege that, as she left, she hit him before driving away. Read later returned hours later to find him in a snowbank.

Her legal team has been fighting to dismiss charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash, citing double jeopardy after multiple jurors stated that they had agreed to acquit on those charges.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury last summer.

The prosecution plans to try and use Karen Read's own words against her according to a new filing from the CW:

