Pro. Women’s Soccer Team in Mass. Reveals New Club Brand

BOSTON — A new era of professional women’s soccer continues to take shape in Massachusetts as the Boston Legacy Football Club unveiled the club brand this weekend.

After a five-month design process led by graphic designer Matthew Wolff, the team revealed its new black, white, and green-colored crest to the public Saturday through an interactive event for fans on the Boston Common. The crest consists of a green shield, a white, stylized swan, and the word ‘Boston’ in black letters.

Boston Legacy FC Controlling Manager Jennifer Epstein said the swan, as the central symbol of the crest, seemed “very appropriate to represent the values of our club, which are inclusivity, belonging, grit, and style.”

The swan has eight feathers, the total number of teams that originally played in the National Women’s Soccer League, including the Boston Breakers, which played its final soccer matches in 2017. The angle of the feathers is also a nod to the cables on the Leonard Zakim Bridge, an iconic piece of infrastructure in Boston.

“The crest in my mind is really the link between the city, and the fans, and the athletes,” said Stephanie Connaughton, one of Boston Legacy’s co-founders and managing owners.

The founders told Boston 25 News that it’s now up to the fans to infuse meaning into the crest as a new generation of female athletes shines in the Bay State.

“It is a new era in women’s sports. You can see the excitement, the passion all across our country, and really, the world,” said Epstein.

“We are going to make sure that we are going to bring championships home to our fans,” said Ami Kuan Danoff, one of the club’s founding partners.

The Boston Legacy FC will start playing in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2026. Home games will be played at Gillette Stadium for the first year, but by 2027, games will be played at the new White Stadium.

