Prisoner death at New Hampshire state prison under investigation

CONCORD, N.H. — State officials are investigating the death of a prisoner at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

Shortly after midnight, corrections officers were made aware of an unresponsive resident in a housing unit at the state prison, the Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday.

“Life-saving measures were immediately started, including calling for an ambulance, initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and retrieving an automated external defibrillator (AED),” the statement said. “Live-saving measures were stopped after a valid do not resuscitate order was confirmed in the resident’s record.”

The death is not considered suspicious; however, all aspects of the death remain under investigation, the statement said.

The attorney general’s office and the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office have been notified, per standard protocol.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials did not release further information, pending notification of next of kin and autopsy results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

