President Joe Biden visiting New Hampshire on Tuesday as Election Day nears

CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden will be in New Hampshire on Tuesday to speak with Granite Staters as Election Day nears.

Biden will deliver remarks on lowering the cost of prescription drugs at a 3:45 p.m. event at the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak alongside the president.

Biden is expected to discuss a new report that shows the out-of-pocket drug cap has cut prescription costs for Medicare patients by nearly $1 billion.

Biden will then stop by the New Hampshire Democratic coordinated campaign office at 4:45 p.m. before departing Manchester for Joint Base Andrews.

Tuesday’s visit will mark Biden’s first trip to New Hampshire since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group