President Joe Biden to visit New Hampshire and Boston Tuesday

BOSTON — President Joe Biden will be stopping in New England on Tuesday, with a pair of visits scheduled in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

White House officials said in a statement that Bident will travel first to Nashua, New Hampshire where he will deliver remarks on the PACT Act at the Westwood Park YMCA.

The president will then travel to Boston and participate in two campaign receptions. The two events in Boston are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The president is scheduled to fly out of Boston just after 8:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

