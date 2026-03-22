President Trump: ICE agents will be deployed to airports if DHS funding block continues

President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to airports on Monday if Democrats do not agree to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

This is the third shutdown in less than six months that has forced the TSA officers who screen airport passengers and luggage to keep working without pay.

“On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was so long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all,” he said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

“But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!”

The public is experiencing long wait times at airports as 300 TSA officers have quit their jobs.

The President of the New England TSA Union Mike Gayzagian said they have not heard anything official from TSA leadership that ice would be coming to any airport in New England.

“The New England region has not experienced the same problems as other parts of the country and so we do not see such a move as something that’s necessary at this time,” he said.

“However, if the staffing situation deteriorates, the need for such a move may have to be reevaluated. It’s important to keep the public safety situation under control. Any police presence at the airport acts as a deterrent to those who have bad intentions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group