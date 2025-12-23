Pre-Christmas storm to slow travel in Massachusetts. See the latest timeline, expected snow totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — A pre-Christmas storm packing snow and freezing rain is expected to slow travel on roads and highways across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

“It won’t be a blockbuster storm, but we do have a system to watch on Tuesday—especially with holiday travel ramping up," Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Some local schools announced closures and early dismissals in anticipation of the wintry weather.

Storm timeline

Accumulation will be slow and persist throughout the afternoon and evening, impacting the commutes and last-minute holiday shopping rush.

Light snow and rain will move in anytime after about 9 a.m. and continue through about 10 p.m.

“While this is not a major storm, even light snow can cause travel delays on a busy holiday travel day,” Spear wrote in her blog. “Plan for slower commutes, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, and have the snow brush handy!”

Expected snow totals

Inland areas north and west of Interstate 495 into the higher elevations, including the Merrimack Valley, Worcester County, and Western Massachusetts, will likely see 1 to 2 inches of snow. A few isolated spots could see slightly higher totals.

Precipitation will be a mix at times, keeping snow amounts lower, with mainly a coating up to 1 inch of snow for communities along the coast. Plain rain is on tap for Cape Cod and the Islands.

In warmer areas across Greater Boston, snow will melt, causing for slushy conditions.



Slick travel

The conditions and timing are expected to impact both commuters and holiday travelers.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging drivers to allow for extra time and check forecasts for their routes, and if possible, consider using public transportation in place of a personal vehicle.

MassDOT crews will be pretreating roadways as needed in advance of snow accumulation or freezing rain. Snow removal crews and equipment will also be deployed as necessary.

“MassDOT will have crews ready across the state to respond as needed,” Undersecretary and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “Since both commuter and holiday travelers will be on the road when the weather is expected to hit the state’s roadways, we’re asking the public to both allow extra time and be extra patient as some drivers may be unfamiliar with the area they are traveling.”

On your radar

The next weather concerns arrive late Friday night into Saturday, when another storm could bring snow and a wintry mix.

Sunday will bring another chance of rain and mixed precipitation.

Forecast updates

For the latest on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

