List of school early dismissals on Tuesday, December 23, as winter storm arrives in parts of state

Mass. — Some schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have announced early dismissals as they prep for the winter storm.
Check below for a full list of closures and delays.
Click here to view a full list of early dismissals and closings.
It won’t be a blockbuster storm, but we do have a system to watch on Tuesday—especially with holiday travel ramping up.
For the full forecast, visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group