Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize as someone in another state hits $842.4M jackpot

LOWELL, Mass. — Massachusetts didn’t take Monday night’s Powerball jackpot but there was one ticket sold in the Bay State that hit for a smaller prize.

Someone in Michigan matched all six numbers in the Powerball jackpot, which had climbed to $842.4 million. The numbers drawn were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X.

The jackpot victory marked the first time a winning grand prize ticket had been sold since Oct. 11, when a ticket from California fetched $1.75 billion.

Locally, one person woke up richer. The winning ticket was as follows:

$50,000 winning ticket sold at Country Farms in Lowell

Last week, there were five $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, also sold to a single winner in California in November 2022.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and prizes are based on a $2 wager.

