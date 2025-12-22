Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins $1M prize as jackpot for Monday’s drawing climbs to $1.6B

BOSTON — There was no winner of this past weekend’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a smaller prize.

Those numbers drawn on Saturday night were 4-5-28-52-69 and Powerball 20.

Locally, one person woke up $1 million richer thanks to a Powerball ticket that was sold at Dugout Supermarket in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The dream of holiday billions now continues into Monday, when the game’s jackpot will be an estimated $1.60 billion.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

