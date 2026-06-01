Power restored to South End after underground equipment issue

BOSTON — Power has been restored to the South End of Boston after an underground equipment issue, according to Eversource.

The outage happened just before 6 a.m. and impacted around 10,000 customers.

Crews are currently on site in South Boston working as quickly as possible to make repairs and restore power to the remaining customers who are impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group