‘Pounds have melted off’: Questions swirl around health of Mass. astronaut stuck in space

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Questions are swirling around about the health of astronaut and Massachusetts native Suni Williams.

A new photo showed that Williams, 59, of Needham, has lost a significant amount of weight in an apparent struggle to keep up with the calories needed to maintain weight in space.

NASA refuted reports of health concerns, saying all astronauts living on the ISS undergo routine medical checks after a source close to Williams told the New York Post that she “has lost a lot of weight.”

“The pounds have melted off her and she’s now skin and bones. So it’s a priority to help her stabilize the weight loss and hopefully reverse it,” the source told the news outlet.

Due to changes in their metabolism, astronauts must eat twice as many calories as they do on Earth. They are also expected to exercise two hours a day to help make up for muscle mass and bone density lost in space.

Studies have shown that the effects of space travel are harsher on women.

A Boeing Starliner capsule took Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station in June. They remained behind after NASA determined the problem-plagued capsule posed too much risk for them to ride back in.

Williams and Willmore will remain at the space station until February, flying back with SpaceX.

