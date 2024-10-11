Pot of gold hidden somewhere in woods of New England, treasure hunt winner says

A pot of pure gold is hidden somewhere in the woods of New England waiting to be found, the winner of a recent treasure hunt that led to Massachusetts announced this week.

Dan Leonard, who emerged victorious in Project SkyDrop’s hunt for a 24-karat gold statue earlier this month, said in a YouTube post on Wednesday that he is giving back some of his winnings to the community.

“It won’t be the whole kit and caboodle, but it will be a pretty good-sized chunk,” Leonard said. “Let’s figure out how to find this rainbow, get to the end of it, and get that pot of gold.”

Project SkyDrop’s website indicated the pot of gold is valued at $87,600, a bounty that Leonard wasn’t interested in collecting after retrieving the statue, according to New Hampshire’s Jason Rohrer and California-based Tom Bailey, both of whom created the treasure hunt.

There is currently a “members only” bounty location puzzle published on Project SkyDrop’s website.

The money for the bounty came from entry fees submitted for the contest.

Those who registered to play the game got an email each day featuring an aerial photo of the statue on a forest floor where Rohrer and Bailey placed the gold statue.

The clues then progressively started to reveal more and more about where the treasure was hidden.

In a message posted earlier this month on Projectskydrop.com, Rohrer and Bailey announced “THE TREASURE HAS BEEN FOUND.”

