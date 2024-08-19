POST: Milford police officer suspended for failing to report fellow officer’s rape allegations

A Milford police officer is off the job months after he was fired from another local police department for failing to report allegations against another officer.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standard and Training Commission suspended Timothy Brennan’s certification, arguing that the officer had knowledge of his fellow officer’s rape of a child

Brennan was fired from the Hopkinton Police Department earlier this year for violating department policies by failing to report sexual assault and rape allegations involving former Deputy Police Chief John Porter and a child.

Porter was indicted on three counts of child rape in May 2023. Investigators said he sexually assaulted and raped a Hopkinton High School student in 2004 and 2005 when she was 14 years old and Porter was a school resource officer.

Brennan was hired by the Milford Police Department in July.

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino told Boston 25 that he believes that POST acted too hastily and that Brennan went through a vetting process when he was hired.

“All I could see that he did was advocate for a rape victim,” said Tusino. “As a former EMT I was always told to put your patient first....and to act in their best interest....and that seems to be the case here.”

According to Brennan, the victim first told him of the sexual assault allegations in 2017 when she was an adult. Brennan said he never reported her allegations because he was worried it would scare the victim and keep her from cooperating with law enforcement.

“In 2017, I did not have a cooperating victim,” Brennan said. “It keeps coming up that I did nothing. I answered phone calls from the survivor. I talked to her. I encouraged her to report it. I encouraged her to continue to seek counseling. I didn’t do nothing.”

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standard and Training Commission will now determine Brennan’s future as a police officer in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

