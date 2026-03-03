Popular Southie bar closing after 15 years

BOSTON — After 5,743 days in business, a popular bar is preparing to close its doors — but not without one final toast.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Stats Bar & Grille, announced that it will shut down at the end of March, marking the end of a run that began on July 8, 2010.

“As we turned the page to March this weekend, we wanted to officially share the news that at the end of this month, we will be closing our doors here at Stats,” the post began.

The bar reflected nearly 16 years of packed Sundays, playoff celebrations, and unforgettable nights.

“With the help of everyone that has danced on a chair, dropped a shot glass, or stumbled up the stairs, we’ve run this building into the ground over the past 16 years,” they wrote. “The time has finally come to start over.”

The current building will be knocked down this spring to make way for a larger, reimagined version of Stats, potentially reopening around the start of the 2027 NFL season.

“The Sunday Fundays will be back. With a twist,” the post promised, adding, “And who knows, your favorite bartender might also be back.”

The post thanked their loyal regulars, who showed up for everything from Tuesday lunches to 7 a.m. openings for Olympic hockey games years apart.

They showed up for the eras of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and now for Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel.

They showed up for 15 St. Patrick’s Day parades — soon to be 16 — through snowstorms, pandemic restrictions, and even via Uber Eats orders when gathering inside wasn’t possible.

“You showed up for us,” the post reads. “We hope we showed up for you.”

March 29 will be the last day the bar is open, but the bar made one thing clear.

“We’ll be back. We promise,” the post ended.

