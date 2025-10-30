Popular Mass. grocery store shut down over possible ‘imminent health hazard’

NEWTON, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts grocery store closed its doors to shoppers earlier this week due to a possible “imminent health hazard,” officials said.

Newton Health and Human Services Commissioner Shin-Yi Lao told Boston 25 News that the Star Market above the Mass. Pike at 33 Austin Street in Newton was closed around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the city learned that demolition work inside the store may have released asbestos.

“Demolition work inside the Star Market location at 33 Austin St. in Newtonville may have resulted in the release of asbestos into the building, which might result in an imminent health hazard,” Lao explained.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is leading an investigation into the extent of any possible contamination.

“Star Market will only be allowed to reopen when and if any asbestos is found, removed, and/or contained,” Lao said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the grocery chain told Boston 25 News that store safety is a top priority.

“At Star Market, the safety of our stores is a top priority, and we take this matter seriously. We appreciate the collaboration and support of the Town of Newton as we address the matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to stay in close coordination with the Newton Health and Human Services Department as we work towards reopening the store."

Customers and employees who were in Star Market and have questions can contact the Newton Health and Human Services Department at 617-796-1420.

©2025 Cox Media Group