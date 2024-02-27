Popular fast-food chain with more than 200 New England locations to introduce surge pricing

DEDHAM, Mass. — The term “surge pricing” will soon be associated with cheeseburgers and French fries.

If you’re a fan of Wendy’s, the price of your favorite menu items could soon change depending on time, location, and demand.

The popular fast-food chain says it will introduce surge pricing in 2025, a move that is part of a $20 million investment in digital menu boards, according to the company.

“At Wendy’s, we’re focused on providing great tasting, fresh, high-quality food and doing it in a way that brings value to our customers. As we’ve previously shared, we are making a significant investment to accelerate our digital business,” Wendy’s said in a statement to Fox Business.

Surge pricing is common with event tickets and ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.

The new digital menu boards will have features including dynamic pricing, different offerings in certain parts of the day, AI-enabled menu changes, and suggestive selling based on factors such as weather, according to Wendy’s.

Wendy’s says the changes are aimed at improving company profits.

There are 206 Wendy’s locations scattered across New England:

Massachusetts: 94

Connecticut: 52

New Hampshire: 23

Rhode Island: 17

Maine: 16

Vermont: 4

