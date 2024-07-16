Popular Cape Cod beach ‘likely’ closed for rest of summer due to ‘potential for catastrophic event’

TRURO, Mass. — A popular Cape Cod beach will likely remain closed for the rest of the summer amid an ongoing effort to “avoid the potential for a catastrophic event.”

The town of Truro announced earlier this month that Longnook Beach would “remain temporarily closed as a safety measure” to allow for the comprehensive evaluation of the adjacent bluffs in response to erosion concerns linked to the bluffs’ stability.

“While the dynamic conditions mean that some risk is inherent at Longnook Beach, the steepened slope of the coastal bank with areas that are undercut, areas of slumping, and collections of large rocks perched precariously above the footpaths and beach heightened concerns,” the town said in a news release earlier this month. “In late spring, the Town used a 60-foot long arm excavator and a loader to moderate the slope of the coastal bank and establish pathways—a longstanding practice to address winter erosion, and while the efforts provided some access, they proved to be no match for the severity of erosion occurring at this location.”

Longnook Beach is known for its beautiful sandy shores and impressive cliff views, however, the dynamic nature of the Outer Cape’s shorelines, exacerbated by the steep topography at Longnook Beach, poses safety risks to beachgoers, the town warned.

In 2005, the town closed Longnook for a period that included Memorial Day Weekend when cliff erosion posed a threat. In August 1973, the life of an 11-year-old boy was taken by the Longnook bluff when part of a 165-foot cliff collapsed burying him under 20 feet of sand.

Parking lot and beach access are currently off-limits to the public to “avoid the potential for a catastrophic event that could result in injury or death,” and Town Manager Darrin Tangerman told the Cape Cod Times that there is “a very likely chance” Longnook will remain closed for the remainder of the summer.

“We have some significant concerns,” Tangeman told the newspaper. “We know there is significant demand and appreciation for this beach and we’re moving forward as quickly as we can.”

Tangeman added, “We are working to find out what we need to do to stabilize the cliff.”

Jersey barriers, fencing, and signage indicating that beach access is closed are in place.

