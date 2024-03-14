Popular brewery opening new 2-story taproom and restaurant outside Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — A popular Massachusetts brewery is celebrating the grand opening of a second location outside Boston’s Fenway Park on Thursday night.

The Waltham-based Mighty Squirrel Brewing Company will unveil its new taproom and restaurant destination at 1 David Ortiz Drive beginning at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest venture to the vibrant Fenway community,” Naveen Pawar, co-founder of Mighty Squirrel Brewing, said in a statement. “With its rich history and dynamic energy, Fenway serves as the perfect backdrop for our vision of crafting exceptional brews and fostering memorable experiences.”

Located one block from Boston’s beloved ballpark, the new Mighty Squirrel establishment boasts a sprawling 13,000-square-foot, two-story space with four bars, private event areas, and a production brewery offering a full lineup of beers, hard seltzers, and hard smoothies. There’s also a full kitchen offering pizzas, salads, and tacos, among an array of other choices.

Taproom hours are 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Daily coffee hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., will offer a full range of coffee styles, pastries, and bagels.

Pawar and Henry Manice, friends and home brewers, founded Mighty Squirrel in 2015. Their business has since expanded the distribution of its beers across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey.

In December 2018, Mighty Squirrel launched its first brick-and-mortar brewery and taproom in Waltham.

The new Fenway location was a collaborative effort involving the Haynes Group and Phase Zero Design.

For more information about Mighty Squirrel Brewing and its Fenway location, click here.

