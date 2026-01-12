Popular Boston bar has liquor license suspended indefinitely over underage drinking violations

BOSTON — A well‑known establishment is facing serious consequences after the City of Boston’s Liquor Licensing Board voted to suspend its liquor license indefinitely.

According to officials, the decision follows a recent hearing in which the board sharply criticized the ownership of Allston’s Draft Bar and Grill on Harvard Avenue, alleging multiple violations of serving alcohol to underage patrons.

The board did not specify how many incidents were under review, but described the pattern as significant enough to warrant immediate action.

The bar’s owner may apply for reinstatement of the license, but board members made it clear that approval would require substantial changes to the business’s operations and safety practices.

Those changes have not yet been detailed publicly.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group