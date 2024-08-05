Pope Francis names new archbishop of Boston, replacing Cardinal Sean O’Malley

BOSTON — Pope Francis on Monday morning named a new archbishop of Boston, replacing Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who has served for more than 20 years.

O’Malley will introduce 59-year-old Reverend Richard G. Henning as the tenth bishop and seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston during a 10 a.m. press conference at the Pastoral Center in Braintree, according to a memo shared from Vatican City.

Archbishop-elect Henning is currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Providence. He was named bishop just over a year ago.

O’Malley and Henning plan to concelebrate a 9 a.m. Mass in the Bethany Chapel in the Pastoral Center before the announcement.

Henning will be installed as Archbishop of Boston on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

O’Malley, 80, is retiring from his role. He is the 9th bishop and 6th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston.

In 2013, O’Malley was considered among a small group of contenders to replace Pope Benedict. In 2019, Pope Francis asked him to remain in his position, extending the retirement age to 80.

Additional details are expected to be released later.

