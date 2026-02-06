Pop-up Patriots stands spotted across greater Boston while NFL warns of counterfeit products

FOXBORO, Mass. — While Patriots gear flies off the shelves at the pro shop outside Gillette, pop-up stands and shops selling New England championship gear are giving customers other options.

Stands selling shirts, sweaters, hats and more have been spotted in Foxboro, Medfield, and Boston ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Owners and operators of some of these stands refused to speak with Boston 25 crews.

The NFL announced this week that counterfeit items are something to be aware of as customers. The league reportedly seized hundreds of thousands of fake items during what they called “Operation Team Player.”

Fans at Patriot Place noticed the stands over the last week.

“If you got to get your Patriots gear, this is where to go,” said Jim Hurley.

He was perusing the pro shop in Foxboro Thursday ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

“Little slim picking,” he said. “My wife is still looking. She didn’t find what she wanted. Everything’s sold out. But, hopefully she’ll find something she can use.”

Other Patriots fans looking for championship gear also reported shortages near Gillette Stadium and department stores close by.

The pro shop will be open through the weekend — opening up at 10 and closing at 6 through Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group