Police: Worker crushed to death when trailer filled with water bottles collapses in Westborough

WESTBORO, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a worker was crushed to death when a trailer collapsed in Westborough on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a worker trapped at 4400 Computer Drive just before 9:30 a.m. found a man stuck under the shipping container portion of a tractor-trailer, according to the Westborough Police Department.

Crews attempted to save the man’s life but he was ultimately pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the man was working on the landing gear of the trailer when it crashed down on top of him.

The 53-foot trailer that fell on the victim was filled with water bottles and weighed around 90,000 lbs., according to fire officials.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting Westboro police with an investigation.

Amazon purchased the sprawling space at 4400 Computer Drive in a deal registered on Dec. 23, 2021, the MetroWest Daily News reported at the time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

