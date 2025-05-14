Police: Westport man suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Dartmouth Police announce that a Westport man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash involving a motorcycle.

On May 13, around 11:54 A.M., first responders were dispatched to 415 Division Road to respond to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Once on scene, officers found the operator of the motorcycle, a 70-year-old Westport man suffering from suspected life-threatening injuries, and transported him to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The second vehicle involved in the crash, a 19-year-old Westport man, remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

