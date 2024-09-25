Police warning students after several reports of a Peeping Tom inside UMass Amherst residence halls

AMHERST, Mass. — Authorities say they received several reports of a Peeping Tom looking at female students while they shower over a three-day stretch.

In a campus-wide alert, UMass Amherst Police say they’ve received 5 reports of this behavior between September 16 and September 18 from residents of Grayson and Field residence halls.

The first incident was reported on September 16 and treated as an isolated incident, according to officials.

The second report was called in at 3:40 p.m. on September 17, alleging a Caucasian male was attempting to use a cell phone to look over the top of the shower curtains in the bathroom on the 3rd floor of the Field residence hall.

On September 18, a third report was received by police at 2:11 a.m. The victim stated a college-aged white male, approximately 5′10″ with short brownish–blonde hair, wearing maroon shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt was caught looking at her with a cell phone, attempting to take pictures or video of her while she showered on the 7th floor of the Grayson residence hall.

Crime alerts were subsequently posted in both residence halls. Police say a fourth and fifth victim then came forward after the alerts were posted, saying something similar happened to them.

The fourth victim reported the Peeping Tom incident occurred on September 17 around 1 a.m. on the 6th floor of Field Hall. The fifth report indicated a similar incident on September 18 at 1 a.m. on the 5th floor of Grayson Hall.

UMass Amherst Police are actively investigating these reports and urge anyone with information to contact them.

