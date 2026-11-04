Police warning residents after black bear spotted in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a black bear was spotted in Abington.

According to police, the bear was seen in a tree near Mulberry Drive and Ames Nowell State Park.

Police are urging residents to remain alert, keep children and pets close, and avoid approaching or feeding the bear.

Anyone who encounters it should remain calm, slowly back away, and give the animal plenty of space to leave on its own.

Residents are also being asked to secure trash, bring bird feeders and pet food inside, and avoid approaching the bear to take photos or videos.

If the bear is in a tree, police said people should not gather underneath it or attempt to scare it down. Instead, residents should give it room to come down and move away on its own.

Anyone who believes the bear poses an immediate threat to public safety should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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