Police warn of car break-ins in several Mass. communities

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in several communities are warning residents and asking them to check their security cameras after reports of multiple car break-ins overnight.

According to Southborough Police, both they, Marlborough, and Ashland Police all received reports that cars were entered in their towns and valuable items were taken. Among the items stolen were credit cards, which were then allegedly used in neighboring towns.

The exact number of break-ins committed was not immediately available, but Southborough authorities said many reports came from Maple Crest Drive, Meadow Lane, and Pinecone Lane.

Police are asking residents in these areas to check any outdoor cameras for suspicious activities starting from 2 a.m. to at least 4 a.m. Two suspects believed to be involved in the breaks were caught on video walking up one Southborough resident’s driveway.

Southborough car break-ins surveillance (Southborough Police Department)

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the break-ins or knows anything about the incidents is asked to call Southborough Police at (508) 485-2121.

The investigation remains ongoing.

