Police: Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Milford police said a wanted fugitive was arrested following a foot pursuit after officers spotted a vehicle he allegedly stole Tuesday night.

At around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Milford Police Department received information about a stolen 2008 gray Toyota Corolla.

About 20 minutes later, an officer spotted a gray Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed through the Target parking lot on Boulevard.

Police said that after the vehicle nearly collided with another vehicle and officers confirmed it was the stolen Corolla, an officer initiated a traffic stop.

As the officer exited the cruiser, the driver allegedly got out of the stolen vehicle and ran. The officer pursued the suspect on foot and took him into custody without further incident. Additional officers and a K-9 unit also responded to assist.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Edwin Santana of Milford. Police said Santana had an active warrant for a probation violation related to indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Santana was charged with a probation violation, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Santana was held without bail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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