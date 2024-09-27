Police: Three people slashed in the head, hospitalized, after fight in Somerville park

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Officials are investigating a fight between three people Thursday night that resulted in serious facial injuries.

Officers responding to a call for a fight at Seven Hills Park off Meacham Road in Davis Square just before midnight found a 53-year-old man a short distance away in Statue Park with multiple cuts to his head, according to Somerville Police. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say they received additional information from a local hospital that two adults walked into the emergency room with serious but not life-threatening facial injuries. Those injuries were reportedly caused following a fight with an edged weapon.

Video near Seven Hills Park shows three individuals fighting in the middle of the street. Some of them appear to be wielding weapons.

Detectives believe the three victims hospitalized with face wounds were involved in the same altercation.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group