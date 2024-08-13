Police: Suspect holds gun to elderly victim’s head, robs her of chain necklace in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a masked suspect accused of robbing two elderly women at gunpoint on Monday night.

According to Boston Police, a suspect followed two elderly women while walking at the intersection of Dudley and Clarence Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and placed it on one of the victims’ heads, stealing her chain necklace before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say the suspect is a 5′3″-5′4″ Hispanic man of unknown age who was wearing a black hoodie with his hood up, black pants, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

