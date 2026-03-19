Police shoot and kill man in South Shore park, DA says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in a park on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said that a Weymouth police officer responded to Webb Memorial Park on River Street in Weymouth for a service call around 4 p.m. and encountered a man holding a knife and in distress.

Massachusetts State Police said that around 4:15 p.m., Weymouth police reported an officer-involved shooting in the same location.

“The officer immediately administered first aid to the victim prior to transporting him to an area hospital in critical condition,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement.

State police said that the person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

People like Diana Laenen and her fiancé were out Wednesday night for a sunset run when the park closure turned them around.

Although they were still without much information at that time, they started learning details that someone may have been shot.

“It’s really scary. Like, honestly, we were just running and talking about it, and we were saying, like, it’ll change how we’re even if we’re ever running there again. Like, it’s hard to go back to normal after something so scary like that. So, geez, I didn’t know that. I’ll be curious to hear more about the details, but it’s really sad for a community like this,” said Laenen.

Weymouth police said that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

State police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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