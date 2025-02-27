Police shoot, kill man after gun fired at Planet Fitness in southern NH, AG says

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Police shot and killed a man after a gun was reportedly fired at a Planet Fitness in a southern New Hampshire town on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot at the 24-hour gym on Orchard View Drive in Londonderry learned no one was injured and that the person who allegedly fired the shot had left the facility, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect, tracked down his vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop on Winding Pond Road near Orchard View Drive, Formella’s office said. Gunfire then erupted.

“According to initial police dispatch notes the adult male in the vehicle was reportedly armed and confronted the officers,” Formella’s office explained in a statement. “During this encounter, several gunshots were fired. The adult male was struck by the gunfire.”

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the encounter.

Video captured by Boston 25 News showed the gym taped off with yellow crime tape and roads in the area around the shooting were closed for hours as investigators canvassed the scene.

0 of 7 Officer-involved shooting Planet Fitness Officer-involved shooting Planet Fitness Officer-involved shooting Planet Fitness Officer-involved shooting Planet Fitness Officer-involved shooting Planet Fitness Officer-involved shooting Planet Fitness

In a statement, Planet Fitness said, “The safety of our team members and members is our top priority. We can confirm that there were no injuries inside the club, and we are working with police as they continue their investigation.”

Employees of a neighboring kickboxing gym watched with concern as police swarmed Planet Fitness.

“I’ve lived in Londonderry my whole life and never seen anything like this serious happen in town,” Connor Gentiluomo said. “It’s not something that you would expect to happen in this town but anything can happen anywhere.”

Signs posted on the doors to Planet Fitness indicate the gym will be temporarily closed until further notice.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group