Police seize guns from home of Swansea student after reported handgun brought to school

SWANSEA, Mass. — Swansea police are investigating whether a 2nd grade student brought a gun to school.

Police say the student may have brought a handgun to Mark Hoyle Elementary on a previous school day and showed it to at least two students.

Officers recieved a search warrant for the child’s home, where they found five guns, along with ammunition inside the home.

Swansea police said the guns were not registered and were unsecured. no one in the home also had a valid Firearms Identification Card.

Officers seized the weapons and ammo and charged two people.

Swansea Police brought a K-9 unit to the school on Tuesday evening for a search of the building. No weapons or ammunition were found.

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