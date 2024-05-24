Police seeking surveillance, dashcam video from public after Cambridge man, woman shot near park

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police are beefing up patrols near a Cambridge park after a man and woman were both found with gunshot wounds nearby on Thursday night, police said.

Police are also seeking home surveillance or dash cam video from the public to help investigators.

The 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both Cambridge residents, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their conditions were not known on Friday.

“Cambridge Police believe this was an isolated event, but we will be staffing the area with extra patrols out of an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement. “Residents are reminded to call 911 immediately if they ever feel threatened or observe any suspicious activity.”

At 9:39 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Donnelly Field at 91 Berkshire St. for reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim in the basketball courts and the male victim a short distance away, on Willow Street, police said.

Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information related to the double shooting, including home surveillance or dash cam video, is strongly urged to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through the tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

