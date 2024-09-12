Police seeking driver accused of hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a driver accused of striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of Crescent Street around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a car found a victim suffering from injuries and that the vehicle involved was no longer present, according to Rockland Police.

The victim sustained injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Police posted a picture of a white Audi believed to be traveling east down Crescent Street around the time of the crash. The driver of that car is wanted for questioning, according to investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has any information about the collision is asked to call the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890 x-0.

